WIN: Christmas Burn! Malta’s Workout Wonder Woman Launches Free Online Classes This Festive Season

Even without the shitshow that 2020 has been, this time of the year is always full of distractions that can have even the strongest wills succumb to a cheat meal or three. Thankfully, one of Malta’s most prominent fitness queens is here to help. Personal trainer and European Fitness Champion Leanne Bartolo has returned at the head of her online community… but she’s adding a festive treat. Leanne has just launched a series of online workouts that you can now join from the comfort of your home. And what’s more, they’re all free!

With the new week-long series kicking off on Boxing Day at 9am on Leanne’s social media accounts, the aptly-named Christmas BURN offers a much-needed purge of those extra calories. Sure, large-scale family feasts won’t be happening this year, but we’re willing to bet a massive portion of nanna’s Christmas pudding will still make its’ way to your table. And who knows, maybe a box or three of Ferrero Rocher! That’s where Leanne wants to come in and help, though, with her new series offering everything from healthy tips and recipes to specialised workout schedules to help you get ready for 2021 in (fitter) style.

Throughout the week, Bartolo will be updating participants on her Instagram account and on her Facebook group Team Leanne. If you’re looking for more information beyond the Christmas BURN week, you can even check out her website. And here is the full online schedule:

Still not enough? How about a free smartwatch?! That’s right, Leanne has teamed up with Garmin Malta for a special giveaway right in time for the new year – a brand new Venu Smartwatch! All you have to do is tag someone you’d love to start 2021 off with on a fresher, fitter note, and you could be in with a chance to win. It really is that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanne (@leannebartolo)