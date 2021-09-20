Yorgen Fenech Murder Trial Will See Muscat, Schembri And Cardona Testifying

The Yorgen Fenech murder trial will see former prime minister Joseph muscat, his former right-hand man Keith Schembri and ex-minister Chris Cardona, among the high-profile witnesses that Fenech summoned for his trial.

Fenech is the alleged middle man in the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017, and prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. Fenech denies the claims.

Muscat will be testifying about the pardon given to self-confessed murder middleman Melvin Theuma who was given immunity from prosecution in exchange for the revelation of Fenech’s masterplan.

The former head of the criminal investigations, Silvio Valletta, will also be appearing as a witness, as he had a close relationship with Fenech and went on holidays with him.

No date has been set yet for the trial.

