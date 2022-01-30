Entire X Factor Malta Audience Given Money Heist Mask Photocopies Despite ‘First Paperless Show’ Promise

X Factor Malta’s audience members were given photocopies of the famous Money Heist mask to lift up during a performance tonight, despite its promise to be Malta’s first “entirely paperless” show. The photocopies were given to the audience to lift during Kevin Paul’s rendition of the Money Heist theme song ‘My Life Is Going On’.

While they certainly added to the atmosphere, they clashed with a promise by X Factor Malta to be the country’s first paperless show”, a pledge that was repeated by host Ben Camille at the start of the show. This is part of a collaboration between X Factor Malta and the Environment Ministry, which also includes a pledge by the Ministry to plant a tree for every ‘yes’ given during the audition phase.

X Factor Malta’s producers confirmed with Lovin Malta that the paper used for the masks is recyclable. Eight acts are competing in tonight’s live show, with six qualifying to the next stage. Cover photo: The X Factor Malta audience during Kevin Paul’s performance tonight (Photo: X Factor Malta) Who do you think should win X Factor Malta?