In Strong Response To Critics After X Factor Malta Elimination, Amber Woods Reveals She Never Even Had Vocal Training

Singer Amber Woods has amazingly revealed that she never received vocal training in a strong message to her critics following her elimination from X Factor Malta.

“I’ve never had vocal lessons. I’ve never had performance classes for stage presence. So I am not a professional,” Amber said in an Instagram story today.

“I love to sing, I’ve been singing since I was little but I am self-taught you could say. I am not consistent with performances, my nerves can get the better of me, so in front of huge crowds I certainly won’t sing at my best under pressure.”

“But with all that aside it really doesn’t affect me and I handle criticism well. So comment as you please and maybe I’ll find some of it constructive.”