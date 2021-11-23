In Strong Response To Critics After X Factor Malta Elimination, Amber Woods Reveals She Never Even Had Vocal Training
Singer Amber Woods has amazingly revealed that she never received vocal training in a strong message to her critics following her elimination from X Factor Malta.
“I’ve never had vocal lessons. I’ve never had performance classes for stage presence. So I am not a professional,” Amber said in an Instagram story today.
“I love to sing, I’ve been singing since I was little but I am self-taught you could say. I am not consistent with performances, my nerves can get the better of me, so in front of huge crowds I certainly won’t sing at my best under pressure.”
“But with all that aside it really doesn’t affect me and I handle criticism well. So comment as you please and maybe I’ll find some of it constructive.”
The singer also thanked her followers for their support, describing the response as “overwhelming in a good way”.
“So many kind messages, I am so thankful to you all,” she said. “But don’t worry, I’m okay. I want to use this moment to really push the matter to other artists that even the best singers got told no.”
“It doesn’t mean you’re not good, it doesn’t mean you’re not talented. Don’t let anyone discourage you or get in your head. Keep doing what you love.”
Amber, an influencer who used to form part of the popular content creation house ClubHouse Europe, performed a powerful rendition of Demi Lovato’s Sober during X Factor Malta’s Six Chair Challenge.
While most of the judges had rave reviews for her performance, with Howard Keith Debono saying it was a “no-brainer” that she deserved a chair, her own mentor Ivan Grech was more skeptical and decided to send her home.
Cover photos: X Factor Malta
