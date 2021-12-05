Kevin Paul, Rheez And Ryan Hili Book Spot On To Judges’ Houses On X Factor Malta

The boy’s category of this year’s edition of X Factor is tightly contested with a wide variety of talent competing for the six coveted spots in judges houses. Each performer vowed judges, presenting Howard Keith Debono with plenty of difficult decisions.

Rheez showed off a different side to the other contestants with an original song that closed off the show, stealing the spot of Giosue, whose powerful voice got plenty of praise from the judges, who were concerned that it did not translate to a more modern audience.

Isaac Tom was able to keep Shaun Zaffarese in a tense sing-off, but Howard urged more from the young performer. Kevin Paul Calleja certainly showed his experience with a performance that got the audience going, but had some warning from the judges to push it to the next level.

It was Ryan Hili who stole the show with his vocals getting high praise from both judges and the audience. Aidan Drakard and Nathan rounded up the spots, delivering strong performances to earn their spot.

The six will now head to judges houses, where Howard will narrow it down to just three acts for the live shows. It’s going to be a tight contest.