WATCH: 16-Year-Old Kristy Spiteri Blows X Factor Judges Away: ‘One Of The Best Auditions So Far’

Stating that music was always her passion, Kristy belted out a rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Favourite Crime’, completely wowing the four judges.

Tonight’s final audition episode of X Factor Malta kicked off with a bang, with 16-year-old Kristy Spiteri winning plaudits from all four judges.

“It was one of the best auditions we’ve seen so far,” Ivan Grech said. “It had emotion and a perfect dynamic; it had everything.”

Philippa Naudi agreed, describing the young singer as “a complete package”.

Ira Losco showered Kristy with further acclaim, describing her audition as “beautiful” and praising her for her “impeccable” control over her voice.

Closing off the remarks, Howard Keith said he was “starving” for a performance like hers, “a current and proper interpretation” of a song.

Naturally, they sent Kristy away with four yeses, seeing her through to the next round.

Did you like Kristy’s performance?