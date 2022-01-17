د . إAEDSRر . س

‘M’hemmx X’Tagħmel’: Shauna Speaks Out Following X Factor Malta Elimination

Several spectators were disappointed to see Shauna eliminated during last night’s edition of X Factor Malta.

None more so than the singer herself, who has taken to social media to issue her response:

“Nothing to do, as they say (M’hemmx x’tagħmel, jgħidu),” Shauna said in an Instagram post earlier today.

 

Many viewers have made their own voices heard, even criticising judge Ivan Grech’s decisions in the wake of her elimination.

Regardless, the young talent has her eyes on the horizon. “[I’m] grateful for this experience. Even though the morning after hit me harder than last night, [it] doesn’t mean I’ll give up. Hopefully, 2022 holds more for me!”

The post sparked encouragement from a number of personalities, including Luke Chappell, saying “Head up and keep going now. You’ve got talent.”

Featured photo credit: Shauna Vassallo (via Instagram)

What does the future hold for Shauna?

