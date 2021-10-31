WATCH: ClubHouse Star Recounts How Her Nanna Would Sing To Her In Maltese In USA As She Rocks X Factor Stage

Amber Woods, known as an influencer on the popular content creation house ClubHouse Europe, has embarked on a new journey on X Factor Malta.

Before her performance, Amber spoke a bit about growing up in the USA with her Maltese mother and late grandmother before moving to Malta a few months ago.

“I grew up with a strong sense of where I’m from, my nanna would always tell me about Malta and my culture,” she said. “She loved my singing and always supported it so I hope I’m making her happy, may she rest in peace. “

Describing her nanna as one of her biggest music influencers, Amber said she used to sing to her in Maltese, even after contracting Alzheimer’s.

“She couldn’t talk much but she would still sing to me, that’s how we communicated.”