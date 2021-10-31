WATCH: ClubHouse Star Recounts How Her Nanna Would Sing To Her In Maltese In USA As She Rocks X Factor Stage
Amber Woods, known as an influencer on the popular content creation house ClubHouse Europe, has embarked on a new journey on X Factor Malta.
Before her performance, Amber spoke a bit about growing up in the USA with her Maltese mother and late grandmother before moving to Malta a few months ago.
“I grew up with a strong sense of where I’m from, my nanna would always tell me about Malta and my culture,” she said. “She loved my singing and always supported it so I hope I’m making her happy, may she rest in peace. “
Describing her nanna as one of her biggest music influencers, Amber said she used to sing to her in Maltese, even after contracting Alzheimer’s.
“She couldn’t talk much but she would still sing to me, that’s how we communicated.”
Amber described the difference between Malta and the USA in a brief but powerful phrase.
“In America, people live to work, but in Malta people work to live – I love this island.”
Amber’s rendition of Adele’s ‘Set Fire To The Rain’ wowed the judges, winning her four yeses to see her through the next round.
“You have a yodel break which I really love,” judge Howard Keith Debono said. “I love that you didn’t perform your song in an Adele way but that you gave it your own stamp, which means you know who you are as an artist.”
Did you like Amber Woods’ performance?