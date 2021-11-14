X Factor Malta Bootcamp In A Nutshell: Eliminations, New Groups And Mentor Reveals
Tensions were high during tonight’s episode of X Factor Malta, as eliminations and selections for the six-chair challenge were underway.
But apart from that, the Bootcamp phase was all about new groups being founded by participants who judges believed had great potential to be within a group.
“Bootcamp removes the participants that are not prepared for what the competition holds,” said Ira Losco.
The second phase of the show kicked off with some eliminations, as the selection process tightened.
Dynamics were tested, as members of the new groups had to dig deep to find their commonalities and connect to be able to create music together.
At the end of the episode, the mentors for the four categories were finally revealed.
This year, Ira Losco will be mentoring the Overs group, her first time mentoring this category.
“I’m excited to work with all of you. You’re with a winner,” she reassured her category.
Ivan Grech will be mentoring the girls, said to be one of the toughest categories of the show.
The boys’ category will be mentored by Howard Keith, which he described as yet another challenge for him.
And finally, the groups’ category will be mentored by Philippa Naudi, who is confident that it’s time for the groups to win this edition.
The next phase of X Factor Malta is the six-chair challenge, where talent will, unfortunately, have to leave the competition.
The next episode airs next Sunday at 9pm on TVM.
Are you excited for the next episode of X Factor Malta?