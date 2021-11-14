X Factor Malta Bootcamp In A Nutshell: Eliminations, New Groups And Mentor Reveals

Tensions were high during tonight’s episode of X Factor Malta, as eliminations and selections for the six-chair challenge were underway.

But apart from that, the Bootcamp phase was all about new groups being founded by participants who judges believed had great potential to be within a group.

“Bootcamp removes the participants that are not prepared for what the competition holds,” said Ira Losco.

The second phase of the show kicked off with some eliminations, as the selection process tightened.

Dynamics were tested, as members of the new groups had to dig deep to find their commonalities and connect to be able to create music together.