WATCH: Here Are The Six Acts That Made It Through X Factor’s Girls Six Chair Challenge

The final contestants in X Factor Malta’s Girls category were selected tonight in a heated Six Chair Challenge. On this evening’s episode, fourteen girls competed to win – and hang onto – one of six coveted spots in their category on the final show. Here’s a look at the successful six and their performances:

Lisa Gauci

Definitely deserving of a place in the next round, Lisa Gauci wowed the audience with her performance of Prince’s classic Purple Rain. Gauci, who is just 15 years of age, put in an incredibly strong and confident performance which many might not have expected from someone so young. “Is there even any need to say anything?” Philippa remarked. “That was like a final performance, and I think you would have won with it.” “I wasn’t like you at 15. You’re mature beyond your years,” said Ira, with Howard adding that she was a complete singer and already at a level where she could produce an album.

Mariah Gerada

Young student Mariah Gerada put in a strong and confident performance of Sia’s Unstoppable, a song she said filled her with courage. “I’ve been waiting for this moment a long time,” she said before her performance, and she didn’t disappoint. “You have a huge voice. It’s crazy that you’re so young and your voice is so strong,” remarked a clearly impressed Philippa.

Kristy

Performing in the last slot of the evening, Kristy wowed the audience and the judges with an energetic Doja Cat mash-up. “Wow Kristy, I wasn’t expecting that! I thought you were going to sing a ballad,” said Philippa. Ira and Howard were visibly impressed, remarking that besides being vocally on point, Kristy’s performance was also fun and dynamic, making full use of the stage.

Shauna Vassallo

Having already competed in X-Factor once before, Shuana Vassallo looked determined to make it from the start. It was another strong performance from the singer, who sang California Dreaming, also by Sia. Both Ira and Howard couldn’t help but point out that she appeared a lot more confident and well-prepared than she did the first time round. “If there’s anyone that can speak about the difference between this time and last time, it’s me,” Howard said.

Hannah Theuma

The young singer chose London Grammar’s Wasting My Young Years for her performance and it proved to be a winning formula. Though her vocals weren’t quite there on the night, the judges all agreed that she had put on a good show. “You’re a complete artist in every sense of the word. It wasn’t a perfect vocal rendition, but I don’t really care because the performance was good,” said Philippa.

Timea Farr

Timea Farr gave perhaps the most emotional performance of the evening with her rendition of Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go. “You almost made me cry. There’s nothing to add. Incredible, honestly,” Ivan said. The remainder of the judges also heaped praise on the singer, with Howard Keith saying that her getting a place in the next round was a no-brainer.

What happens next? Once each category has completed their Six Chair Challenge, we’ll see the Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs battling it out at the Judges’ Houses for a place in the live shows. At this point, all the contestants will compete against each other to win the third edition of X Factor Malta. Which of tonight’s acts was your favourite?