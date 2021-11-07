WATCH: ‘It Was Like The Last Audition Of Your Life’: Filipina Singer Wows X Factor Malta Judges

And she certainly did that, with judge Howard Keith Debono stating outright that those doubters are wrong.

Jastene belted out the popular musical tune “Defying Gravity”, a song she said she chose to prove those who doubt in her singing ability wrong.

Ira Losco was the most vocal in her praise of Jastene.

“I didn’t know that so much power could come out of such a little woman,” she said. “You came here guns blazing and performed it was like it was the last audition of your life.”

Philippa Naudi remarked that while her song was a bit cheesy, her commitment and dedication to her act made her forget all of that.

Jastene won all four yeses, seeing her sail through to the next round.



