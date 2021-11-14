WATCH: Meet The New Groups That Made It Through To The Six Chair Challenge On X Factor Malta

Today’s episode of X Factor Malta kicked off with the long-awaited Bootcamp, as tensions are high for the eliminations ahead.

After some eliminations, it was all about founding new groups from participants the judges think have the potential to be in groups.

From girl trios to male duos, the newly founded groups were asked to test their dynamics and practice harmonising together, while working on excerpts of songs.

Here’s a run-through of the groups that were formed during X Factor Malta Bootcamp:

Justine, Didi, and Melusine