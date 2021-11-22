WATCH: ‘My Blood Was Boiling,’ Maltese Influencer Says Warning Of Poor Judge Decisions In Upcoming X Factor Chair Challenges 

“The remaining six girls are the same but in different forms. Only Lisa, Shauna and Timea stand out – the rest are exactly the same but look different.”

“They removed two girls who had a unique and modern voice, which would have created diversity between the girls,” Sarah said in an Instagram story following last night’s Six Chair challenge of the Girls category.

Maltese influencer Sarah Alfalah has hit out at X Factor Malta’s judges for having a single particular image of singers in their mind when choosing their representatives in the Six Chair challenges.

Last night’s episode was particularly controversial after judge Ivan Grech decided to eliminate Amber Woods despite her rendition of Demi Lovato’s Sober winning rave reviews from the other three judges. Amber and Sarah are both influencers on the popular content creation house ClubHouse Europe.

However, Sarah said she had a similar reaction after watching the Six Chair challenges for the Boys and Overs categories live too.

“The only Six Chair challenge I didn’t watch was the Groups category, but my blood was boiling for all the other categories because now you’ll see throughout the episodes how how the judges have a particular image of each category, which is disgusting.”

Sarah also questioned how judges “who made it decades ago” can judge singers’ talents when the music industry has changed so much over the years.

“My opinion isn’t biased; you’ll see next Sunday for the Overs category. I don’t know anyone in that category but my blood was boiling anyway. You’ll see; it’s just Malta being Malta, I guess.”

Cover photo: Left: Sarah Alfalah, Right: X Factor Malta judges Ivan Grech, Philippa Naudi, Ira Losco and Howard Keith Debono (Photo: X Factor Malta)

Did you watch X Factor Malta last night?