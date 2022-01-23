د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Patriotic Ode To Malta From Sister Duo Stuns X Factor

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Sister duo, Ceci and Kriss, wowed the X Factor Malta stage with a very patriotic rendition of “L-Aħħar Bidwi f’Wied il-Għasel”, by the late Sammy Bartolo and the New Cuorey.

On retro night, things took a very nostalgic turn when the duo performed, leaving both the audience and judges stunned.

 

Favourites Lisa Gauci and Ryan Hili both put in powerful vocal performances with the judges giving glowing reviews.

It looks like it’s going to be a tight battle for the top with this year’s crop putting it all out there on the stage.

Who do you think is going to win this year?

READ NEXT: ‘M’hemmx X’Tagħmel’: Shauna Speaks Out Following X Factor Malta Elimination

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All