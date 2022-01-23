WATCH: Patriotic Ode To Malta From Sister Duo Stuns X Factor
Sister duo, Ceci and Kriss, wowed the X Factor Malta stage with a very patriotic rendition of “L-Aħħar Bidwi f’Wied il-Għasel”, by the late Sammy Bartolo and the New Cuorey.
On retro night, things took a very nostalgic turn when the duo performed, leaving both the audience and judges stunned.
Favourites Lisa Gauci and Ryan Hili both put in powerful vocal performances with the judges giving glowing reviews.
It looks like it’s going to be a tight battle for the top with this year’s crop putting it all out there on the stage.
Who do you think is going to win this year?