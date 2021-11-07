WATCH: Rapper Breaks Down Traumatic Past In Emotional, Autobiographical Audition On X Factor Malta

“I was involved in the wrong people and I would have either ended up dead or imprisoned,” he explained.

Rhys, 26, said he has “witnessed a lot of trauma and that he wasn’t on the right track”.

Rapper Rhys Bezzina (aka Rheez) explained his traumatic life story to the nation through a powerful rap song on his X Factor Malta.

His raw song recounted his experience, including how he got hospitalised and how his mother was a victim of domestic violence.

“It was an autobiography,” he told the stunned judges afterwards.

Howard Keith Debono described his audition as “honest and true” and said he can imagine him “exploding on stage”.

“It was like watching a film, I could see the images in front of my eyes,” Ivan Grech added.

Rhys won yeses from all four judges, seeing him qualify to the next round.

Prior to his performance, the rapper said his goal is to inspire people who aren’t sure if they can be themselves and appreciated as an artist at the same time.

“I want to be a belief system people that can look at, that I’ve come from that background and gone through all these things and yet I’m still doing what I’m doing.”

