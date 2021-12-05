WATCH: Ryan Hili Wows X Factor Stage With Stunning Vocal Performance To Book A Spot At Judges’ Houses
Ryan Hili wowed judges with a stunning vocal performance that secured him a place in the next round of the latest season of X Factor Malta.
Ryan stood out in a tightly contested boys category which includes well-known singers like Kevin Paul Calleja, who got the crowd going with a mashup of ‘No Roots’ and ‘Beggin’.
Still, Hili’s rendition of Calum Scott’s ‘You Are The Reason’, left judges and the audience stunned.
Howard Keith Debono dishing out an easy seat to the next round, which is judge’s houses.
Do you think Ryan could win the season?