د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Ryan Hili Wows X Factor Stage With Stunning Vocal Performance To Book A Spot At Judges’ Houses

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Ryan Hili wowed judges with a stunning vocal performance that secured him a place in the next round of the latest season of X Factor Malta. 

Ryan stood out in a tightly contested boys category which includes well-known singers like Kevin Paul Calleja, who got the crowd going with a mashup of ‘No Roots’ and ‘Beggin’.

Still, Hili’s rendition of Calum Scott’s ‘You Are The Reason’, left judges and the audience stunned.

Howard Keith Debono dishing out an easy seat to the next round, which is judge’s houses. 

Do you think Ryan could win the season?

READ NEXT: Kevin Paul, Rheez And Ryan Hili Book Spot On To Judges' Houses On X Factor Malta

Julian is the Editor at Lovin Malta with a particular interest in politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All