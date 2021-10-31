WATCH: Singer Mat Rosales Belts Out ‘Pastizzi’, A Cheeky Maltese Song, On X Factor Malta
Did you ever expect to listen to a song about pastizzi on X Factor Malta?
Mat Rosales, a 25-year-old half-Filipino, half-Maltese singer and guitarist, tried his luck with an original Maltese song in his audition.
However, what started out as a song about the beloved crispy snack took a twist midway through to became a song about women.
It certainly worked a treat among the judges, with Howard Keith Debono predicting the song would go viral.
“Who said music should be boring?” he said. “This semi comical song has a place in the competition. You may not be the best singer in the world but it’s not the be-all and end-all, and the fact that you have an artistic identity means much more.”
Mat won four yeses to see him through to the next round.
Did you like Mat’s performance?