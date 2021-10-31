د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Singer Mat Rosales Belts Out ‘Pastizzi’, A Cheeky Maltese Song, On X Factor Malta

Did you ever expect to listen to a song about pastizzi on X Factor Malta?

Mat Rosales, a 25-year-old half-Filipino, half-Maltese singer and guitarist, tried his luck with an original Maltese song in his audition.

However, what started out as a song about the beloved crispy snack took a twist midway through to became a song about women.

It certainly worked a treat among the judges, with Howard Keith Debono predicting the song would go viral.

“Who said music should be boring?” he said. “This semi comical song has a place in the competition. You may not be the best singer in the world but it’s not the be-all and end-all, and the fact that you have  an artistic identity means much more.”

Mat won four yeses to see him through to the next round.

Did you like Mat’s performance? 

