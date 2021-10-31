WATCH: Singer Wows X Factor Malta Judges With Take On Lanċa Ġejja U Oħra Sejra

Estelle Imbroll surprised the judges when she revealed her song of choice, but she completely blew it out of the park.

X Factor Malta’s judges were treated to a a cappella vision of the traditional and beloved Maltese ditty Lanċa Ġejja U Oħra Sejra this evening.

She won four yeses to see her through to the next round, with Howard Keith Debono describing her performance as “courageous” and Philippa Naudi calling it “memorable”.

Estelle had competed in the second season of X Factor Malta, making it as far as bootcamp. Will she do better this time around?

Did you like Estelle’s performance?