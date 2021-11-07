WATCH: Singing Sisters Sail Through X Factor Malta After Perfectly Harmonious Performance 

A sister act has qualified to the next stage of X Factor Malta after sister act Ceci and Kriss won praise from all four judges.

Ceci, 27, and Kriss, 32, said before their audition that they hadn’t been living in Malta together for the past ten years.

However, this prolonged physical distance from each other certainly wasn’t reflected in their rendition of Nora Jones’ Sunrise, which was hailed by judges Howard Keith Debono and Philippa Naudi as “harmonious”.