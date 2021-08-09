Winter Moods’ Ivan Grech And The New Victorians’ Philippa Naudi Revealed As X Factor Malta Judges
The judges for X Factor season three have been revealed, with two judges returning and two new judges joining the team.
Winter Moods’ Ivan Grech and The New Victorians’ Philippa Naudi will be the new judges for this season. Meanwhile, Howard Keith Debono and Ira Losco shall return to their judges’ seats once more.
X Factor season three comes after a year hiatus of the show in favour of a season of Malta’s Got Talent last year. The last winner of X Factor Malta was Destiny, who became Malta’s Eurovision contestant as a result.
This season’s winner will not determine who will be Malta’s Eurovision 2022 contestant after it was announced that Malta would be making a specific festival to decide its contestant.
Grech promises to offer a true eye for talent thanks to his years of expertise. Maltese audiences are very likely going to recognise him as the lead singer of pop-rock band Winter Moods, with whom Grech has toured internationally.
His voice is considered iconic and even soulful while his presence as a judge offers the hope that a variety of different genres may come far in the competition.
Meanwhile, Naudi – half of the singing-sister duo The New Victorians – will definitely bring energy and charisma to the show to keep it fresh and fun.
Having burst onto the Maltese music scene some six years ago, the sisters have made an indelible impact on younger musicians with their unique look and sound.
The duo also performed at Lovin Malta’s 2019 Lovin Music Awards!
Through her presence on the show, Naudi will certainly be able to inspire contestants to be themselves and to always strive to find their own sound and vibe when it comes to music.
Like Grech, Naudi can perhaps also be able to bring in contestants aiming at introducing new genres to Maltese audiences – or even further inspiring singer-songwriters to get their names out there.
Which judge are you most excited for?