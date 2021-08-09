Winter Moods’ Ivan Grech And The New Victorians’ Philippa Naudi Revealed As X Factor Malta Judges

The judges for X Factor season three have been revealed, with two judges returning and two new judges joining the team.

Winter Moods’ Ivan Grech and The New Victorians’ Philippa Naudi will be the new judges for this season. Meanwhile, Howard Keith Debono and Ira Losco shall return to their judges’ seats once more.

X Factor season three comes after a year hiatus of the show in favour of a season of Malta’s Got Talent last year. The last winner of X Factor Malta was Destiny, who became Malta’s Eurovision contestant as a result.

This season’s winner will not determine who will be Malta’s Eurovision 2022 contestant after it was announced that Malta would be making a specific festival to decide its contestant.