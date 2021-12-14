Former X Factor Malta Singer Says Guitarist Band Member Wasn’t Allowed To Take Part In Sing-Off 

Former X Factor Malta contestant Celine Agius has said she wasn’t allowed to bring her band member Glenn Sacco on stage with her during a sing-off that saw the group controversially eliminated from the competition.

In a Facebook post, Celine said that she and Glenn, a guitarist, had prepared a song in advance in case of a sing-off. However, prior to the sing-off, the production team informed them that this part of the competition was strictly for singers, which meant that Glenn had to sit out.

“Obviously, in theory it makes no sense since a band should be a band even during a sing-off,” she said. “It makes no sense that the lead singer goes for the sing-off and leaves the other band members behind but those are the rules and we complied.”

“However, we wanted to clarify this since some people were saying that I left Sacco out or that he left me alone for the sing-off which was definitely not the case. We always stick together, hence why we are a duo band but in this case we were not allowed to.”