Former X Factor Malta Singer Says Guitarist Band Member Wasn’t Allowed To Take Part In Sing-Off
Former X Factor Malta contestant Celine Agius has said she wasn’t allowed to bring her band member Glenn Sacco on stage with her during a sing-off that saw the group controversially eliminated from the competition.
In a Facebook post, Celine said that she and Glenn, a guitarist, had prepared a song in advance in case of a sing-off. However, prior to the sing-off, the production team informed them that this part of the competition was strictly for singers, which meant that Glenn had to sit out.
“Obviously, in theory it makes no sense since a band should be a band even during a sing-off,” she said. “It makes no sense that the lead singer goes for the sing-off and leaves the other band members behind but those are the rules and we complied.”
“However, we wanted to clarify this since some people were saying that I left Sacco out or that he left me alone for the sing-off which was definitely not the case. We always stick together, hence why we are a duo band but in this case we were not allowed to.”
Celine also countered arguments that her band’s elimination was the right decision simply because she had already competed in the live shows in Season 2.
“Myself being in the live shows in Season 2 does not mean I couldn’t participate in Season 3; just a reminder I was not even with the Top 4 in the live shows,” she said.
“Since Season 2, Sacco and myself have been working in a band and the only reason I wanted to participate again is for mass exposure to promote the new emerging acoustic duo band, which has now been attained.”
“It is beyond me that some people inevitably complained about my participation in X Factor since I already have a name in the scene. But then again I ask these people, why did they find a problem with me?”
“Both in Season 1 and Season 2 of X Factor there were participants who also had a name and were very well-known, even more than myself, but didn’t find a problem with their participation. But they somehow found an issue with my participation, Kinda makes me wonder.”
She concluded her statement by thanking people for their feedback and wising the best of luck to all participants who qualified for the next round.
Cover Photo: Left: Cel & Sacco (Photo: Cel & Sacco), Right: Celine Agius during the sing-off that aired last weekend
