Be Someone’s Lifeline This Christmas In Malta With This Amazing Initiative

Malta’s Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is trying to bring the true spirit of Christmas to the country, once again launching its own advent calendar initiative to help those who truly need it.

The Christmas iniative will see a person enjoy a treat every day during the run-up to Christmas and they’re asking people to donate at least one non-perishable food item every day, creating a food pack that will become someone in need’s lifeline this season.

Foodbank Lifeline Foundation offers support to people who are in a crisis situation, as assessed by social workers, through the provision of weekly food packs.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen the number of people needing assistance increase significantly throughout 2020 and to sustain this effort Foodbank Lifeline depend on the help and generosity of the public.

This year there are a number of ways to get involved. Simply order a box from the comfort of your own home, create your own traditional box or collect a small number of items and take them to any of the drop off points.

Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is appealing to schools, companies and families to participate in this initiative.

Further information about the different ways you can help is available at www.foodbanklifeline.com/rac2020.

Foodbank Lifeline Foundation is sponsored through-out the year by Izola Bank plc and The Alfred Mizzi Foundation, who provide valuable support in the generation of fundraising campaigns and donation of vital food items.

