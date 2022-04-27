Copenhagen Calling: Are You The Best Creative Start-up in Malta?
Following the success found in 2021, the Creative Business Cup is back this year and is calling all creative start-ups who are making waves in the creative industry. Want to get noticed? This is the chance to put your start-up on the map.
Introduced to Malta in 2021 by Culture Venture, the Creative Business Cup is the Olympics of creative start-ups responsible for bringing together 80 national winners from all over the globe. Last year saw Maltese start-up YouRun Ltd represent Malta in the online global finals with their game Warshmallows.
Providing a unique opportunity for innovators and creative entrepreneurs to meet and discuss ideas, the Creative Business Cup displays just how influential creative ideas can be and how impactful they are on the global economy.
Online applications are open until the 4th May and all finalists will be announced on May 11th. Malta’s finals will take place on the 20th May, with the winner getting ready to pack their bags to jet off to Copenhagen in June!
On a global scale, the creative economy generates around 2.2 trillion in revenue and is responsible for the creation of around 30 million jobs. In Malta, the creative industry accounts for 7.9% of the total workforce, cementing creative businesses as a prominent contributor to the global economy.
Ranging from the performing arts sector, developing and creating games, design, radio, television or even 3D printing – any business that makes use of creative skills to create their product or execute their services is considered to be an eligible creative start-up.
Every local business that participates in the Creative Business Cup Malta and makes it to the final will be in the chance to win tools to help their creative business scale-up including 10 hours of access to business spaces at the Creative Incubator; professional mentoring by Culture Venture, follow-ups by Arts Council Malta and Malta Enterprise; and access to the Creative Business Network.
A jury will also determine which of the 3 finalists will be entitled to receive a €1,500 award for creative business development from Arts Council Malta.
The national winner who will be announced during the National Finals at the Malta Chamber on the 20th of May, will go on to represent Malta in Copenhagen between the 27th and 28th June.
Innovative, creative and smart – does your start-up have what it takes to represent Malta during this year’s edition of the Creative Business Cup?
