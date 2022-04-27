Copenhagen Calling: Are You The Best Creative Start-up in Malta?

Following the success found in 2021, the Creative Business Cup is back this year and is calling all creative start-ups who are making waves in the creative industry. Want to get noticed? This is the chance to put your start-up on the map.

Introduced to Malta in 2021 by Culture Venture, the Creative Business Cup is the Olympics of creative start-ups responsible for bringing together 80 national winners from all over the globe. Last year saw Maltese start-up YouRun Ltd represent Malta in the online global finals with their game Warshmallows.

Providing a unique opportunity for innovators and creative entrepreneurs to meet and discuss ideas, the Creative Business Cup displays just how influential creative ideas can be and how impactful they are on the global economy.

Online applications are open until the 4th May and all finalists will be announced on May 11th. Malta’s finals will take place on the 20th May, with the winner getting ready to pack their bags to jet off to Copenhagen in June!