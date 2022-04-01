A Complete Guide To Doing Up Your Home In Malta

Changing up your home in Malta is quite an exciting time, but how do you transform an empty room? How do you modernise a dated looking home? How do you spruce up your interior? From figuring out if you prefer a minimalist, contemporary, modern, urban or classic approach, to the colour that suits your space, and what materials work for you – decorating your area can be a challenge. Dino Fino Outlet is evolving into H.O.L.A Collection and they are super excited to give you these top five tips to keep in mind when doing up your home with the H.O.L.A Collection! 1. Sort out your budget

First things first, make sure you have at least an idea of how much money you are willing to spend per room. No matter if you’re someone who has a whole excel sheet with every cent you’ll be spending accounted for or just have a ball-park figure in your head – it’s super important to know what your limits are. 2. Take measurements of your room

This step is super crucial. Make sure you’ve taken accurate measurements of your space, and keep them handy when you shop HOLA! Trust me, there’s nothing more disappointing than finding the dining table, cabinet or home office desk of your dreams, only to have it not fit in your home. 3. Choose your colour palette

Next up, picking the colours which you want to feature in your space is super important. Take a look at how much natural light each room gets, what colours you prefer and if you want an overall colour scheme for your house or if you’ll be decorating on a room by room basis. Remember, the chosen colour is a reflection of your character… 4. Pick your textures

Colours are important, but so is texture. Figuring out if you’re more of a leather or velvet armchair person will greatly influence everything else you buy for that space. Having a leather chair and a fuzzy end table is simply a no-go if you don’t want your textures to clash, so have a think about which materials suit you. 5. Make a mood board

Having a visual aid when it comes to looking for home furnishings is quite an important step. Being able to look at how different styles, colours, and textures work together when they are in the space is a crucial step to giving your home that cohesive look. Creating your mood board is simple, just save pictures from Pinterest, Instagram or your favourite social media platform. And now the fun part… Shopping! Now that you have all of your ducks in a row, it’s time for you to check out holacollection.com – the only website you need to bring your space to life. Keeping up with trends whilst retaining the functionality that your furniture needs, Dino Fino Group has created a brand new online experience for you to get your hands on any home and office furniture or even lighting and accessories that you may need for your space. Focusing on all things home, garden, and office, holacollection.com gives you the opportunity to pick and choose home decor items that help you showcase your personality through your space.

If you ever find yourself needing some advice, you can ask their team anything via their online chat. No matter if you’re stuck for which style to go for, or if a rustic or modern coffee table would suit your aesthetic better – they’re there to help. Offering you style at your fingertips, the H.O.L.A collection encapsulates trendy items with an authentic, fun, and reachable collection. Blending function with style, this collection provides you with all of the genuine furniture pieces and accessories you could possibly need for your space, whether interior or exterior. Catering for every room in your home – the H.O.L.A collection is your one-stop-shop for home, office, lighting and accessories. Tag someone who’s re-doing their home!

