ELT Council Announces No TELT And SEPTT Exam Fees For 2022
Have you ever thought about pursuing a career in teaching English as a foreign language in Malta? The English Language Teaching Council is helping anyone who’s interested in teaching English to do just that.
You don’t need anything special to apply for this course, just make sure you check out all the information beforehand from here.
Acquire your TELT certification for free and begin your teaching journey with the ELT Council. Offering you the opportunity to sit for the exams and possibly even a job in one of the 35 licensed ELT schools in Malta and Gozo afterwards; the ELT Council are making everything as easy as possible for you.
For the TELT award, all expenses are free of charge via the government’s Training Pays Scheme. If you are in possession of an English Language A-Level certificate then you do not need to sit for the TELT examination.
Now that you are on the path to achieving your TELT qualification, make sure you also apply to undergo your SEPTT oral exam, which is held on a monthly basis.
With English language schools found all across Malta and Gozo – you are spoilt for choice when it comes to picking your future workplace. From the sunny Sliema to the cultural Valletta, you can work anywhere.
Giving you the opportunity to socialise, interact, and teach people from all around the world; getting your ELT permit opens so many doors for you. With the ELT permit itself being valid for four years, it takes you just a few weeks to start teaching English in Malta.
