ELT Council Announces No TELT And SEPTT Exam Fees For 2022

Have you ever thought about pursuing a career in teaching English as a foreign language in Malta? The English Language Teaching Council is helping anyone who’s interested in teaching English to do just that.

You don’t need anything special to apply for this course, just make sure you check out all the information beforehand from here.

Acquire your TELT certification for free and begin your teaching journey with the ELT Council. Offering you the opportunity to sit for the exams and possibly even a job in one of the 35 licensed ELT schools in Malta and Gozo afterwards; the ELT Council are making everything as easy as possible for you.