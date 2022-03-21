Kampus Kotba Is Back And Everyone In Malta Is Invited

Bookworms, literary minds, and anyone who enjoys curling up with a good book unite as the National Book Council’s Kampus Kotba – The Campus Book Festival 2022 is here!

Going strong ever since 2014, the National Book Council is back with Malta’s second-biggest 2022 book festival. Aimed at tertiary students as well as the general public, this event will be taking place at the Quadrangle in the University of Malta.

The main theme of this year’s Kampus Kotba is celebrating the EU Prize for Literature winners from Malta and Ireland. Jan Carson, the Irish winner and brilliant mind behind The Last Resort and The Raptures will be visiting our island to talk about her literary works. The participation of Jan Carson at the Festival is a collaboration between the NBC and Creative Europe Desk Malta.