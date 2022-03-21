Kampus Kotba Is Back And Everyone In Malta Is Invited
Bookworms, literary minds, and anyone who enjoys curling up with a good book unite as the National Book Council’s Kampus Kotba – The Campus Book Festival 2022 is here!
Going strong ever since 2014, the National Book Council is back with Malta’s second-biggest 2022 book festival. Aimed at tertiary students as well as the general public, this event will be taking place at the Quadrangle in the University of Malta.
The main theme of this year’s Kampus Kotba is celebrating the EU Prize for Literature winners from Malta and Ireland. Jan Carson, the Irish winner and brilliant mind behind The Last Resort and The Raptures will be visiting our island to talk about her literary works. The participation of Jan Carson at the Festival is a collaboration between the NBC and Creative Europe Desk Malta.
Apart from having Carson discuss and speak about each aspect when it comes to creating a novel, there will also be Lara Calleja discussing the book she won the prize with, Kissirtu Kullimkien.
Kampus Kotba aims to create a space where students can engage with current literary works whilst having the opportunity to have any questions answered by people who have already found their way in the industry.
Kampus Kotba comes to a close on Friday 25 March when it hosts an Open Mic evening organised in collaboration with Inizjamed and the participation of special guest Lara Calleja. The Open Mic concept offers a platform to anyone who would like to share their art through the spoken word.
Starting off on Wednesday 23 March and coming to a close on Friday 25 March, these three book festival days will be jam-packed with great writers, publishing whizzes, and the whole literary community.
You can check out the whole programme of events from right here. A whole load of publishers, student organisations, and University departments have collaborated with the National Book Council to create this space where readers, writers and anyone with an interest in literature can meet.
Tag a book lover!