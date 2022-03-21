In Photos: Ponds At Ta’ Qali Petting Farm Left In A Disgusting State

“This last month I went to the Petting farm in Ta’ Qali where the ponds are in a bad state. The main filtration and water flows are not working and you can see the result in the attached photos,” a representative for The Malta Aquarist Society told Lovin Malta.

The Malta Aquarist Society reached out to Lovin Malta, sending over photos and highlighting the disgusting state that they have been left in.

Shocking photos have emerged of the bad state that the ponds at the Ta’ Qali Petting Farm have been left in, proving to be unsafe for fish and children.

“We sent an email a month ago to Parks Malta but no one replied to it. The water quality has worsened. Apart from that, some woodworks need attention as they are not safe, keeping in mind that many children frequent the park,” he said.

Lovin Malta reached out to Parks Malta for a comment on the matter, to which they replied and said that works are underway.

“Parks Malta was aware of a circulation issue at the pond within the Petting Farm Area. Works have already commenced changing the water circulation system after all supplies have been procured and received at hand. It is anticipated that this will return to be fully operational within this month,” a representative for Parks Malta told the newsroom.

