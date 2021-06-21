€20,000 Journalism Prize Honouring Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Legacy Launches Tomorrow

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism will officially go live tomorrow at 2pm, honouring the assassinated Maltese journalist by rewarding outstanding journalism that promotes or defends the core principles and values of the EU.

Tomorrow’s launch event will see the website for submitting entries for the prize go live at the Press Club Brussels Europe. It will feature Matthew Caruana Galizia, MEP David Casa and Vice President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, among other MEPs.

It will see the prize be given out on a yearly basis, rewarding €20,000 prize money for journalistic works that highlight core principles and values like human dignity, rule of law and human rights among others.

Close to the fourth anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s brutal murder in October, the first award ceremony will be held.

Professional journalists and teams of professional journalists, irrespective of nationality are eligible to submit in-depth stories that have been published or broadcast by a media outlet based in one of the 27 member states of the EU.

Meanwhile, the winner will be decided by an independent jury composed of representatives from the press and civil society across the European Union and representatives of Europe’s main journalism associations.