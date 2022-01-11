‘Europe Has Lost A Leader – A Giant’: Politicians Near And Far Pay Tribute To David Sassoli

News of European Parliament President David Sassoli’s death has seen many within the local, as well as continental, political scene rally in respect behind the European leader.

“Your loss leaves us all saddened. Thank you for all your contribution towards social justice and democracy. Your loss is a loss for all Europe,” PN leader Bernard Grech said.

“Deeply saddened by the death of European Parliament President David Sassoli – his contribution to the European Parliament for more solidarity and more democracy will live on,” said Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Sassoli, 65, died two weeks after being admitted to hospital.

Although the immediate cause of death has yet to be declared, Sassoli had been suffering from health problems in the past few months. He was hospitalised with severe pneumonia last September, and re-admitted to hospital on 26th December with an ‘abnormal functioning of his immune system’.

His death has shocked many, with touching tributes being released by people across the globe.

“Europe has lost a leader – a giant. I have lost a friend, democracy has lost a champion. We have lost one of us,” First Vice President Roberta Metsola wrote on social media.