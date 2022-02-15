It’s Been 20 Years Since Euro Bank Notes And Coins Were Launched In The EU

“The euro is about European integration, unity, stability, identity, solidarity. It is right in our pockets as a tangible success story”, Ms Metsola added.

Opening the ceremony, EP President Roberta Metsola said that the euro has “truly been one of the greatest achievements of the EU.

The European Parliament has just commemorated the 20th anniversary of the circulation of the first euro notes and coins, at the opening of the plenary session in Strasbourg.

This has also been evidenced by a recent Eurobarometer survey showing that 78% of people say that it is a ‘good thing’”.

The euro entered circulation in January of 2022, with Malta adopting the euro in the year 2008, replacing the traditionally known Maltese lira.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said, “The euro has made the lives of Europeans simpler and produced tangible economic benefits. It has allowed trade to flourish, supported the free movement of people, goods and services and allowed citizens to work, study and travel in 19 member states without having to exchange currency.

“It has united us across borders, languages and cultures. Sharing a currency is more than simply using the same means of payment; it is being part of a common endeavour.”

