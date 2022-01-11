Roberta Metsola Set To Become Acting President Of European Parliament

Roberta Metsola looks set to become Acting President of the European Parliament following the death of David Sassoli.

According to the European Parliament’s rules of procedure, a Vice President, determined according to precedence would become President if the role is vacated. As First Vice President, Metsola is currently the most senior MEP.

Under rules, Metsola will continue serving as President until a new President is elected. An election is taking place on Wednesday 19th January and Metsola is the EPP’s candidate for the role.

Lovin Malta is informed that EP figures are currently scrambling to officially announce that Metsola will occupy the role, given that many were stunned by the sudden death of Sassoli on 11th January.

Metsola will likely be confirmed later today or tomorrow. This would be the biggest role any Maltese ever held within European politics.

Sassoli, 65, died two weeks after being admitted to the hospital.

Although the immediate cause of death has yet to be declared, Sassoli had been suffering from health problems in the past few months. He was hospitalised with severe pneumonia last September, and re-admitted to hospital on 26th December with an ‘abnormal functioning of his immune system’.

His death has shocked many, with touching tributes being released by people across the globe.

He was the seventh Italian to have held the office, which is considered one of the bloc’s top jobs and involves chairing sessions and overseeing the parliament’s activities.