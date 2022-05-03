Second Edition Of Daphne Caruana Galizia Journalism Prize Launched With €20,000 In Prize Money

The second edition of an EU-wide journalism award named after assassinated Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was launched in the European Parliament today. It is open to all journalists to submit in-depth investigative pieces that have been published or broadcast in one of the 27 EU member states, with the winner receiving €20,000. “Our position will always be on the side of the truth and truth seekers,” European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said, while paying tribute to Caruana Galizia, who was assassinated outside her home in 2017. “Journalists shouldn’t have to choose between uncovering the truth and saving their lives. Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated for seeking the truth, and in her name we are recognising outstanding journalism.” “I’m proud we are matching our rhetoric with action because a strong democracy needs a strong press and there can be no democracy without freedom of the press.”

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola

EU Commissioner for Values and Transparency Věra Jourová used the occasion to discuss the anti-SLAPP directive recently proposed by the EC and to warn that the EU is in the middle of an information war against Russia. “Russian disinformation is part of their military doctrine, it can be very efficient and it can do a lot of dirty work in the EU,” she said. “We must fight it by all means and not forget that while our obligation is to protect freedom of speech, this it isn’t absolute in the EU.” “If freedom of speech has absolute power then we will absolutely give up on the truth, and we cannot be naive in this disinformation war.” Last year, the Pegasus Project won the first edition of the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for revealing government espionage on journalists, opposition politicians, activists and others using the Pegasus spyware developed by the Israel cyber intelligence company NSO Group. Cover photo: Journalists from the Pegasus Project receive the first edition of the Daphne Caruana Galizia award for journalism

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains. Which work of journalism do you think should win the next edition of this prize?