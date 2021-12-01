‘Twitter’s Creating More Questions Than Solving Problems,’ Says Maltese MEP After Privacy Update

“Although the intention of Twitter was a good one, at face-value it seems that Twitter’s last updated rules have created more questions than solved problems,” Maltese MEP Alex Agius Saliba told Lovin Malta.

Twitter is tightening its privacy policy with the aim of limiting the risk of cybercrimes, however, the expansion has been met with backlash with many people questioning whether it would be practical to enforce.

The platform’s new policy contains a number of updates that have raised the eyebrows of free-speech experts. Twitter has declared that they will remove photos or videos of individuals that did not consent to having their image shared, even if they are in a public place.

“This policy is not applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse,” the policy states.

However, it assured that if a particular image and the accompanying tweet text adds value to the public discourse, is being shared in public interest, or is relevant to the community, then they will reevaluate.

This is what worries experts.

Twitter is giving itself the position to decide what is newsworthy, who is a public figure and what is in the public interest. Sometimes, when too many lines are drawn more harm is done.

Critics have also said that the policy is too vague.

“It’s going to create a very difficult job for human moderators to assess the context in each instance, and seems likely to lead to over-moderation or removal of legitimate content,” the director of the digital rights group Fight for the Future, Evan Greer, said.

If activists protest outside, say, the new CEO of Twitter’s house and tweet a photo of the protest, is that covered? If a trans person films someone verbally harassing them, is that covered? Without more transparency and safeguards in place, it just seems like this is a policy that will be abused by people with power to censor legitimate online criticism,” he continued.