Watch Live: Metsola Delivers Address To Huge Crowd After Urgent Ukraine-Russia Parliamentary Meeting
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will be delivering an address to a huge crowd of MEPs and EP staff following an urgent debate over the Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine.
The address is a sign of solidarity to Ukraine, whose President also delivered an impassioned speech to Parliament, urging further support and swift EU membership.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
