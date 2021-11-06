9 Platters In Malta That Will Have You Calling Friends Over Just To Order Them

The time has come to grab the breadsticks by the crust and discuss platters. You can never underestimate the power of a well-curated charcuterie and cheese platter over how well the conversation goes during a social event. Who doesn’t love indulging in a well-arranged cold cut and cheese board – whether it’s part of a catch up with a friend over a few glasses of wine, movie night or even a homemade board ready for the party you’re about to host. Check out our rundown of some of the best platters on the island, in no particular order.

1. Fra Giuseppi Whether a lads/girls night out or something more lowkey, Fra Giuseppi is a wonderful place in Ħal Balzan to spend hours chatting over one of their selective platters of cheese and meats alongside a glass of wine.

2. Crumbox Hosting a party at home? Crumbox offers different variations of homemade vegan-friendly platters to choose from. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

3. The Little Red Door If you’re looking to find over forty kinds of cheese and more than a dozen delicious cuts to choose from as you customise your own platter, then The Little Red Door in Valletta is the place for you.

4. Cheese and Cuts Located in Mosta, Cheese and Cuts offer exactly what the name suggests. Specialising in the finest artisanal cheeses from small farmhouses in Italy, Spain and France, they even cook Italian food dishes great to share, paired with fine wines that are sure to cover your cravings.

5. Munchies Enjoy a breathtaking view of the Għadira Bay with a lovely platter perfect for all the family to enjoy.

6. One80 Kitchen Found both in Mellieħa as well as Mġarr, Gozo, One80 Kitchen offers different delicious meat platters that can be washed down with some wine and a captivating view.

7. L’Enoteca The place where wine, platters and friends meet. Located in Rabat, L’Enoteca offers fantastic platters to share in the quiet Maltese town.

8. Bongo Nyah Ever found yourself in a pickle when deciding what to choose to eat? Bongo Nyah offers the perfect solution, giving you a bit from everything in the form of a tasty platter.

9. Afghan Natural Located in Ħamrun, Afghan Natural offers the All Veggie Mix that gives people a little taste of the vegetarian dishes on their menu.