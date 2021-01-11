Bottles And Batter: This St Paul’s Bay Cake Shop Is Whipping Up Some Insane Creations
Nothing says celebration time like a delicious cake – unless it’s topped with xeba donuts and chocolates and a bottle of your favourite alcohol.
Malta’s known for treating food like Americans does cars – the bigger and more over-the-top, the better. But one St Paul’s Bay confectionary shop’s new cakes are turning heads in the best way possible.
Want to celebrate your father’s birthday with his favourite drink? Get yourself one of these cakes and live vicariously for a day from Sweet King.
And it’s not just cakes, with their range of eclairs and donuts making for a perfect treat for anyone not really into cakes.
Plus, who wouldn’t want to bite into one of these glorious creations?
If sweet things aren’t exactly your vibe, you can pick up some scrumptious savoury homemade ravioli and pizza, because this is Malta and of course you can.
With nearly 20,000 likes on Facebook, Sweet King is making its mark on local cake life. The only question left is, what bottle are you getting on the cake?