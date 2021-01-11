Bottles And Batter: This St Paul’s Bay Cake Shop Is Whipping Up Some Insane Creations

Nothing says celebration time like a delicious cake – unless it’s topped with xeba donuts and chocolates and a bottle of your favourite alcohol.

Malta’s known for treating food like Americans does cars – the bigger and more over-the-top, the better. But one St Paul’s Bay confectionary shop’s new cakes are turning heads in the best way possible.

Want to celebrate your father’s birthday with his favourite drink? Get yourself one of these cakes and live vicariously for a day from Sweet King.