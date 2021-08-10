Popular Mediterranean And Greek Eatery Has Drifted To A New Branch In Spinola

One of the tastiest hangouts for genuine Mediterranean and Greek cuisine is about to open its second outlet in one of the prettiest bays on the island. Drift Meze Cafe in Ta L’Ibraġ has made a name for itself with stellar service, a specialised menu hitting all the right notes as well as a reliable go-to for a relaxed coffee and chat with friends. Going from strength to strength over the last few years, Drift will now be expanding to the Main Sreet in Spinola Bay, overlooking the sea – and the new location will have you saying oopa! You’ve now got a whole new high-quality spot for breakfast and lunch with dinners to start soon. But before you jump right into the delicious meze and start sharing, here’s a few reasons you need to take some time and really get settled into Drift‘s menu.

1. Start off your day in the right way with a coffee close enough to the hustle and bustle of St Julian’s to enjoy it while still having your own slice of serenity.

It’s not a bad way to start your weekend!! 😊 Posted by Drift Meze/Cafe on Friday, August 6, 2021

2. And definitely don’t skip out in their beloved breakfast. Have it your way – but definitely get the hollandaise sauce. Check out the full menu here. Eggs benedict with smoked salmon on a toasted bagel Posted by Drift Meze/Cafe on Sunday, April 8, 2018

3. Then internally debate whether you are going for their ever-popular authentic Greek moussaka or a stunning grilled lamb rump on a bed of hummus. And don’t worry – there is no wrong answer here.

Grilled Lamb Rump on a bed of Hummus on our specials list today. Call for a takeaway or order on Bolt Food for delivery. Posted by Drift Meze/Cafe on Thursday, March 18, 2021

4. Or maybe you are feeling like a proper chicken burger taken to the next level, with some added flair thrown in for good measure. Say hello to our new and extremely naughty Crispy Fried Chicken Burger with a yogurt, dill & parmesan dressing. Absolutely delicious!!! 😋 Posted by Drift Meze/Cafe on Friday, March 12, 2021

5. You would be doing yourself (and your friends) a disservice if you don’t take advantage of their awesome meze menu. Meze, just like tapas, are little plates of delicious food perfect for sharing with friends. This typical Mediterranean concept is perfect for our Maltese weather and love of sharing. And honestly, after taking a dip in the Maltese sea and casually strolling over to Drift with some of your best friends, what could be better than feasting on a variable meze of different flavours, hitting all the right notes?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drift Meze-Cafe (@driftcafemeze)

6. Drift is also ground zero for combining Maltese and Greek cuisine in an incredible way. You definitely don’t want to miss out on this – check out the full menu here.

Breaded lampuki with Greek salad on the side Posted by Drift Meze/Cafe on Wednesday, September 12, 2018

7. Or if you want the best of Maltese/Mediterranean cuisine on its own… You’ve come to the right place.

Rabbit and Chips anyone? Back on our menu from tonight! 😋 Posted by Drift Meze/Cafe on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

8. Speaking of fish, here’s one for the healthier among us.

9. And we wouldn’t be doing ourselves justice if we don’t mention their desserts. You know you want one… or maybe three…

Greek yogurt cheesecake covered with pistachios and honey

Whether you are looking for a real Greek/Mediterranean meze experience with friends, a hidden hotspot for a cappuccino or somewhere to get your daily breakfast from in the heart of St Julians, Drift Meze Cafe‘s newest outlet may be exactly what you are looking for. To book your reservation and scrumptious breakfast or lunch call their St Julians outlet on +356 2799 5152. Tag someone who needs to take you on a date to Drift’s new location ASAP!