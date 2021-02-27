From Vegan Munchies To Delicious Focaccias, This Maltese Bakery Is Cooking Up A Storm

We all enjoy the delicious, comforting food that a bakery has to offer. One Maltese bakery is offering customers classic Maltese flavours from locally sourced ingredients, yet with a modern spin. Located in Birkirkara, Togħma brings an array of everything from focaccias to cookies, biscuits and even hot cross buns for the Easter season. Each of their products is highly regarded for its use of natural products and ingredients – offering a genuine and delicious place to get your treats from!

Also available for deliveries on Wolt, Delivify or Bolt, you can enjoy yummy breakfast options such as brioche buns filled with chocolate, crema Pasticceria or apricot jam or even some tasty flourless chocolate brownies. For those looking out for something more in line with the season, they also offer delicious kwareżimal and hot cross buns for Easter and have previously even made Sourdough panettones for Christmas.

Togħma also offers vegan options too, including an entire Vegan Munchies Box – offering a variety of vegan treats from their sweets section.

Yet, these are only a fraction of what is available at Togħma. There is an endless list of countless baked goods to sink your teeth into – such as their capricciosa focaccia, made with organic spelt flour.

Have you tried something from Togħma? Let us know!