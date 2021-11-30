د . إAEDSRر . س

Gozo’s First-Ever Turkish Restaurant Opens In The Heart Of Victoria

Gozo’s cuisine options continue to expand as the first Turkish diner on the island officially opens.

As unexpected as it is that Malta’s sister island doesn’t have a proper dedicated Turkish restaurant, that’s exactly the current situation – at least until Kebab Diner opened its doors weeks ago.

Offering your classic take-away favourites – from doner in pita or wraps to falafel to pizza – Kebab Diner may be the place that can scratch that Turkish itch whenever it arises. 

Having just opened up in November, Kebab Diner describes itself as offering “an exquisite Turkish cuisine located in the heart of Victoria, Gozo”.

“A family-run business that aims to provide our clients premium Turkish food at affordable prices.”

