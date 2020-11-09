Lobster Pizza Is In Malta And We Are Questioning Everything We Know About Sicilian Food

د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese chefs have an unending well of creation, with some over-the-top, eccentric and straight up gluttonous creations ending up on our social media feeds – as well as our plates – over the last few years.

Now, a Sicilian-style restaurant in Sannat, Gozo, has just rolled out what may be one of the most decadent pizzas on the islands – and it’s already turning heads.

Chicca’s Pizza as Drew’s Sicilia In Bocco is a pizza with an entire lobster served on top of it. 

It comes served on a bed of what seems to be a delicious looking yet more standard pizza, with roasted cherry tomatoes, big basil leaves and a cheesy base.

Posted alongside the hashtag #mypizzaisdifferent, the eye-catching creation comes in at €28.

Reacting to the crustacean pizza, one person commented: “This is challenging!”

However, the restaurant reassured potential clients, saying: “It’s to die for”.

Drew’s seems to take their Sicilian-style pizzas to the next level, even offering up pizza with arancini or large spoonfuls of pesto  – doesn’t get more Sicilian than that now does it?

Either way, whether you love it or you hate it, make sure Emma Muscat doesn’t know about it.

Would you try this over-the-top pizza?

