Lobster Pizza Is In Malta And We Are Questioning Everything We Know About Sicilian Food
Maltese chefs have an unending well of creation, with some over-the-top, eccentric and straight up gluttonous creations ending up on our social media feeds – as well as our plates – over the last few years.
Now, a Sicilian-style restaurant in Sannat, Gozo, has just rolled out what may be one of the most decadent pizzas on the islands – and it’s already turning heads.
Chicca’s Pizza as Drew’s Sicilia In Bocco is a pizza with an entire lobster served on top of it.
It comes served on a bed of what seems to be a delicious looking yet more standard pizza, with roasted cherry tomatoes, big basil leaves and a cheesy base.
Posted alongside the hashtag #mypizzaisdifferent, the eye-catching creation comes in at €28.
Reacting to the crustacean pizza, one person commented: “This is challenging!”
However, the restaurant reassured potential clients, saying: “It’s to die for”.
Drew’s seems to take their Sicilian-style pizzas to the next level, even offering up pizza with arancini or large spoonfuls of pesto – doesn’t get more Sicilian than that now does it?
Either way, whether you love it or you hate it, make sure Emma Muscat doesn’t know about it.