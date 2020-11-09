Lobster Pizza Is In Malta And We Are Questioning Everything We Know About Sicilian Food

Maltese chefs have an unending well of creation, with some over-the-top, eccentric and straight up gluttonous creations ending up on our social media feeds – as well as our plates – over the last few years.

Now, a Sicilian-style restaurant in Sannat, Gozo, has just rolled out what may be one of the most decadent pizzas on the islands – and it’s already turning heads.

Chicca’s Pizza as Drew’s Sicilia In Bocco is a pizza with an entire lobster served on top of it.

It comes served on a bed of what seems to be a delicious looking yet more standard pizza, with roasted cherry tomatoes, big basil leaves and a cheesy base.