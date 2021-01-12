Malta Has Its First Swedish Restaurant And Its Meatballs Look Divine

A brand-new restaurant has opened up to offer us a taste Swedish cuisine. The aptly named Taste of Sweden marks the very first Swedish restaurant on the island.

Located in Ċensu Tabone Street in St. Julian’s, the introduction of Taste of Sweden offers Malta a new type of cuisine that has not been fully realised nor represented in Malta thus far. At Taste of Sweden, you will find all types of typical Swedish dishes including Stuvade makaroner och köttbullar, which is stewed macaroni with typical Swedish meatballs – offering the perfect comfort food to enjoy whenever you need a hearty meal.

Even if you happen to not enjoy more traditional Swedish cuisine – yet still want to visit this place – they also do offer taco days, which look both gorgeous and delicious!

This is not all that Taste of Sweden offers though. After all, what meal would be complete without some delicious, homemade desserts to savour and relish?

Whether you want cinnamon buns, Kladdkaka (chocolate cake) or even some mouth-watering Swedish Waffles with jam and whipped cream? Taste of Sweden has got you covered!