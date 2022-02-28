Malta’s Newest Drive-Thru Opens In Qormi Tonight And It’s Great News For Crispy Chicken Lovers

Fried chicken lovers in Malta will have a new location to satisfy their cravings as of tonight.

Beloved franchise CFC has announced that its new drive-thru, located right next to the PAVI supermarket in Qormi, will open at 7pm tonight.

It will initially only be available for takeaway, with the drive-thru set to open in the coming weeks.

This will be Malta’s fourth drive-thru (along with McDonalds, Burger King and KFC) and will actually set a new piece of history as the first ever Maltese franchise to open its own drive-thru.