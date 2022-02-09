There is only one food that can unite kids and adults, meat lovers, and even the pickiest of eaters. A culinary creation that’s perfect for both cuddling on the sofa or even for a fancy dinner date. If you don’t know what we’re talking about yet, today is National Pizza Day, and Pizza Hut is going to help you celebrate in style! The go-to spot for all your pizza cravings, are making this day even more special by offering you the chance to win a €20 voucher!

For a limited time only, Pizza Hut are offering their Create Your Own Pizza by adding three toppings of your choice at a fixed price of just €10.95, no matter what you pick. All you have to do is treat yourself to a mouth-watering Medium Pan Pizza, and make it the dish of your dreams. To enter, all you have to do is: Order your divine Medium Pan Pizza creation and add up-to three toppings Get creative! Take an inventive image or video Follow @pizzahut_malta and post your creation on Instagram And make sure you tag Pizza Hut_Malta

Be it a boomerang, video or imagery filtered for the love of pizza – don’t be scared to get creative with your ingredients and foodie pics as only the top 5 most unique artistic concepts will get the €20 voucher. This competition starts on Wednesday 9th February, and will end on Sunday 13th February. Winners will then be announced on Wednesday 16th February on Pizza Hut’s socials, so make sure you get your thinking caps on and channel your inner Ratatouille. Now is the time to see where your wildest culinary dreams can take you. You can enter this competition as many times as you like, however for each entry to count as a separate one, the imagery and toppings need to be different from each other.

Additional toppings can be added to your tomatoey treat, with you only paying for the topping at the highest price point. Offer is available for Dine-In and Take-Away orders. Grab your friends, go out for a picnic on the beach, stay in to watch a movie, or just get one all for yourself – no matter how you like to munch, make sure you don’t miss out on this opportunity to let your dreams run wild. Tag your pizza pals!

