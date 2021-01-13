Taste Africa! New Ethiopian And Eritrean Restaurant Opens Its Doors In Heart Of Gżira
A new and delightful restaurant has opened in the heart of Gżira serving an authentic mix of Ethiopian and Eritrean homemade food.
Afro Deli and Coffee has just opened its door with a set of eclectic dishes rarely seen on the Maltese islands.
Some of their more popular dishes include typical Ethiopian fare like injera, tibs and berbere.
Though thousands of miles away from home, the restaurant sticks to its Ethiopian roots, serving a blend of local dishes that tingle the taste buds and leave one curious for more.
Afro Deli and Coffee also caters to a variety of dietary needs including vegetarians ranging from spicy lentil stew to Ethiopian roasted chickpeas.
Other dishes on the menu come with a main of chicken, lamb or fish served in a mix of stews, rice and of course, the aforementioned traditionally Ethiopian and Eritrean sour fermented flatbread known as injera.
The tucked-away restaurant also serves the highly popular and sought after Ethopian coffee, valued across the globe for its deep, spice and wine or chocolate-like taste and floral aroma.
You might be reluctant to travel abroad during these times but you can still get a taste of East Africa right here in Gżira.
Tag someone who needs to try injera and tibs!