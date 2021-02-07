These Incredible Modern Takes On Classic Maltese Dishes Prove Evolution Can Be Delicious

Some Maltese foods and ingredients are iconic in that they are nearly always used in the same way – and one Instagram account is taking that as a challenge and made it a mission to take these items to the next level. Yakof Debono is a home cook with a passion for food, cooking and eating, inspired by Malta’s “humble yet vibrant ingredients and contrasting flavours”. His self-professed mission is to incorporate familiar ingredients close to home with the exuberance of contemporary ones – and a run through his beautiful Instagram is enough to make anyone hungry and realise how delicious Maltese food can really be. Let’s start off with Debono’s take on the classic and humble artichoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAKOF DEBONO (@yakof_debono)

And then there’s this Maltese sausage tartare with fried ġbejna and a prickly pear jam reduction for the sweet-toothed carnivores out there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAKOF DEBONO (@yakof_debono)

Speaking about Maltese sausage, this stunning kale and smoked sausage pasta looks like the perfect dish to enter someone’s heart forever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAKOF DEBONO (@yakof_debono)

And honestly, can we give this man a prize for coming up with kunserva-caramelised onions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAKOF DEBONO (@yakof_debono)

Though honestly, bigilla sushi may be one step too far for the creative culinary sciences… The jury’s still out on that one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAKOF DEBONO (@yakof_debono)

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Debono explained his inspiration behind creating such beautiful dishes. “I never went to culinary school and I am not a trained chef. I am simply a home cook. I greedily think about food and what I want to eat next. I am hardcore passionate about flavours, cooking, eating, reading about food, and making others feel loved through the food I create,” he beamed. “Being born and raised here in Malta, I am mostly inspired by Malta’s humble yet vibrant ingredients and contrasting flavours. My mission is to incorporate familiar ingredients close to home (like gbejniet, rabbit, carob, Maltese honey, fennel, prickly pears, olives and bread) with the exuberant nature of contemporary ones (tahini, harissa, za’atar, sumac, Baharat, kimchi, tamarind, pomegranate molasses, etc),” he continued. Having just launched his website and with plans to write a cookbook, Debono dreams of collaborating with more local and international chefs… and maybe even have his own cooking show one day. And his first recommendations to any curious people? Try the Kimchi and Ġbejniet Fritters, Maltese Sushi, Pulled Rabbit Bao Buns and Bigilla Falafels.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAKOF DEBONO (@yakof_debono)

Forget potatoes – there’s a whole world of incredible local produce that can be elevated to world-class dishes. If you want to whip up some of these delectables yourself, check out the recipes at Debono’s official website. BONUS: This Imqaret and tahini trifle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YAKOF DEBONO (@yakof_debono) A dish that’ll make your nanna, vegan friends and tummy very happy. Tag someone who is going to love these creations!