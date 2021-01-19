Thirteen Exotic Items You Need From This New Asian Supermarket In Mosta
With more international food in Malta than ever before, there’s a serious need for exotic ingredients you won’t typically find at Grezju tal-kantuniera.
One of the hottest cuisines on the island right now has to be Asian food, with more innovative and incredible Asian-style restaurants on the islands than Malta’s ever seen.
If you are keen on whipping up some tonkatsu at home, inviting some people over from some socially-distanced hot-pot or just eating the spiciest noodles around, one new supermarket in Mosta has the kind of stocked shelves that you might be looking for.
Here are 13 exotic ingredients you need to get your hands on ASAP.
1. Let’s start off easy with some classic beef aorta.
Perfect for hot-pots, the delicate meat doesn’t need more than 10 seconds of boiling before it’s good to be eaten.
2. Or, if you are on more of a poultry vibe, definitely get some duck tongues…
Should be fried and served crispy.
3. Or a nice batch of chicken feet, a Chinese delicacy used to flavour broths or even served deep-fried.
Don’t skip out on the gelatinous texture.
4. And if you don’t feel like cooking, just grab some ready-to-eat duck neck.
Perfect for on-the-go carnivores.
5. There’s also a whole section of frozen, marinated or even dried fish for an extra umami kick to that dish.
You’ll be impressed by the sheer selection.
6. And if you are vegetarian or vegan, they’ve got a whole range of interesting produce rarely found on the island.
Including several varieties of edamame, some massive radishes and yams and some mushrooms perfect for your next ramen.
7. Talking about ramen, these guys have entire aisles dedicated to the cheap and iconic starchy dish.
Which one are you going for?
No, seriously, they have all the ramen…
8. Including that super spicy red ramen you got excited to try last time you watched someone devour a pack in a challenge video.
This author devoured a pack on one minute 42 seconds – comment below if you can beat that time.
9. And you’ll probably need an egg with that ramen – how does quail sound?
Small, but packed with flavour.
10. If you ever wanted to start experimenting with meat replacements like jackfruit or durian, now’s your chance.
These infamous fruits are now available locally.
11. But if you wanted to recreate your favourite meat while remaining vegan, you can grab some of their mock meats (note: they are seriously not gluten-free).
Get behind me, seitan.
12. Forget McDonald’s – if you want to get the real Sichuan Pepper Sauce, grab some here in various forms – or even the powder to flavour at will.
Tag a Rick and Morty fan.
13. After you’ve burned your mouth, cool down with some bubble tea or mochi – and if you haven’t ever tried mochi, take this as your official notice to do so and improve your personal life.
Those ice-cream mochi on the left, while not the cheapest, are seriously awesome.
BONUS: And if you want to feel like you are abroad but also feel like you are not, try out some of their foreign-flavoured Oreos, including peach, red bean, birthday cake and others.
Lowkey, red bean is a flavour we’ve all been missing out on.