This Ġzira Vegan Eatery Is Smashing Christmas Dinner Goals

Ah, Christmas. If you’re vegan, you’re probably accustomed to people scratching their heads at what you can actually eat on the traditionally meat-filled lunch on 25th December.

But we’re in 2020 people and vegans are some of the most creative foodies out there – and the people behind Balance Bowl are a perfect example of this, with their banging vegan three-course festive meal proving Christmas ain’t just for meat-eaters.

For under €20, you can feast on their indulgent Christmas special.