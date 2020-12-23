This Ġzira Vegan Eatery Is Smashing Christmas Dinner Goals
Ah, Christmas. If you’re vegan, you’re probably accustomed to people scratching their heads at what you can actually eat on the traditionally meat-filled lunch on 25th December.
But we’re in 2020 people and vegans are some of the most creative foodies out there – and the people behind Balance Bowl are a perfect example of this, with their banging vegan three-course festive meal proving Christmas ain’t just for meat-eaters.
For under €20, you can feast on their indulgent Christmas special.
First, choose between a creamy chestnut mushroom and sauteed onions bruschetta or a hearty winter soup of the day.
Then comes the mains: festive dumplings or a Christmas steak.
The Christmas steak meal includes potato wedges (just like your mother makes them), roast brussel sprouts, a “sausage” roll and the centrepiece: a mother-watering Seitan steak.
If steak ain’t your thing, their stuffed festive dumplings sound just as scrumptious.
Wash it all down with their in-house mulled wine and take your pick at their deserts: a slice of decadent brownie, their raw tiramisu or any other insta-perfect cakes.
Whether you, your partner or a beloved family member is vegan, or trying to cut down on meat in their life, this faux-Christmas meal might be the festive feast without the guilt that you’ve been looking for.
Happy Vegan Christmas Everyone!
