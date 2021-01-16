Yummy Yami! A Fully-Authentic Asian Food Joint Has Just Landed In Gżira

Yami Yabi, the newest Asian food joint to land in Gżira, is championing the bold flavours synonymous with Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Thai cuisines – but it’s not just the food that makes this place so authentic. The restaurant’s unique architectural style, characterised by bursts of neon lighting, is reminiscent of those tiny eateries you’d expect to find hidden in a Japanese alleyway. In short, stepping into Yami Yabi is the closest we can get to visiting Tokyo at the moment.

Credit: whatscookingmalta.com

But whilst this joint might look like a humble hole-in-the wall, its menu boasts a huge range of dishes covering pretty much any course. Whether you’re looking for a couple of sides to share with friends over a beer (or two) or a full-on meal, Yami Yabi’s got you covered. The joint’s starters section offers a plethora of tempura-fried delicacies, like salmon, prawns, white fish, and vegetables. There are also three different steaming hot soups you can choose from, perfect to warm you up on a cold winter night. Yami Yabi’s also got a pretty huge sushi selection, we’re talking Temaki, Uramaki, Hosomaki, and Fotomaki, to name a few. There are also a few vegetarian-friendly options if you’re so inclined.