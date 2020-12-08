Daniel Holmes To Take Public Questions About Life In Malta’s Jail For First Time This Thursday
Would you like to find out what life is really like behind bars and what the inner workings of the Maltese justice system look like?
Fresh from penning his explosive prison autobiography, A Memoir From Malta’s Prison – From A Cage, On A Rock, In A Puddle, Daniel Holmes is set to take questions from the Maltese public for the first time since his release from jail two years ago.
Lovin Malta and the University of Malta’s Faculty for Social Wellbeing are holding a Q&A session with Holmes this Thursday at 5pm, which will be held on Zoom seeing as the ex-con has been banned from the island until 2023.
Over 100 university students and staff have already booked and you can sign up too through this link, all completely free of charge.
Holmes spent eight and a half years in prison after police found him growing his own cannabis plants at home. Tried as a major drug trafficker, his case sparked outrage about Malta’s strict cannabis laws and the way they were ruining innocent people’s lives.
He was released in 2018 and sent back to Wales, with Lovin Malta documenting the start of his reintegration into a changed world, including his touching reunification with his wife at the airport.
Since then, he has put his thoughts and harrowing experiences into words, in a book published by Lovin Malta, which can be found at all leading local bookstores or ordered through this link.
“I feel the time I’ve served… I feel, not over-punished, but there’s a trauma that’s been done to me now, I’m scarred now, physically and mentally,” Holmes told Lovin Malta’s Chris Peregin during an interview following the book’s release.
Outspoken, emotional and poetic, Holmes’ book promises to be one of the most detailed looks at the inner workings of Malta’s justice system in modern history.
And this Thursday, he will take any burning questions you may have about his doomed attempt at seeking justice, his long spell in Kordin and his slow readjustment to life after his release.
If you’re studying law, criminology or psychology, or if you’re into true crime and cannabis justice, this is a Q&A session you cannot afford to miss.
