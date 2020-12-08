Daniel Holmes To Take Public Questions About Life In Malta’s Jail For First Time This Thursday

Would you like to find out what life is really like behind bars and what the inner workings of the Maltese justice system look like?

Fresh from penning his explosive prison autobiography, A Memoir From Malta’s Prison – From A Cage, On A Rock, In A Puddle, Daniel Holmes is set to take questions from the Maltese public for the first time since his release from jail two years ago.

Lovin Malta and the University of Malta’s Faculty for Social Wellbeing are holding a Q&A session with Holmes this Thursday at 5pm, which will be held on Zoom seeing as the ex-con has been banned from the island until 2023.

