Woman Who Found Abandoned Migrant To Be Interviewed On Lovin Daily Today

The woman who discovered an injured migrant worker who was abandoned on the side of a Selmun road yesterday will be appearing on today’s episode of Lovin Daily to speak about the incident.

The 32-year-old Ghanian national was injured after falling two storeys while working in a construction site yesterday. The worker was in clear need of medical attention and willingly got into his employer’s car when he offered to take him to hospital.

However, rather than being taken to hospital, the worker was abandoned on the side of the road, and was later discovered by Galea who happened to be passing through the area.

She immediately called the police and am ambulance, which took the worker for Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. He was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

The incident shocked the nation and led to widespread condemnation.

Earlier today, the Malta Developers Association distanced itself from the contractor, which it said was not a registered member.

In a post uploaded to Facebook yesterday, Galea said the man was terrified and feared being sent to prison because he was working without a permit.

Tune in to Lovin Daily today at 5.3opm